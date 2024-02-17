Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.0 million-$246.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.9 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.050 EPS.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $339.11 on Friday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $183.19 and a 12 month high of $354.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 2.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

