KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 29,747 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $437,280.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,824,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,923,545.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 29,747 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $437,280.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,824,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,923,545.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 448,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,280 and sold 69,900 shares valued at $880,153. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.