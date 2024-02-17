Kaspa Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $143.33 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.65 billion and approximately $143.33 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,717,768,049 coins and its circulating supply is 22,717,768,180 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,711,903,319.476784. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16241309 USD and is up 15.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $107,743,172.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

