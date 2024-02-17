Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $266.48 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $269.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.03 and a 200-day moving average of $233.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,336 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

