Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.26 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,808,000 after buying an additional 2,921,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PM opened at $89.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

