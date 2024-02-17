Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

KEQU opened at $28.51 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $26,248.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $32,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,227.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $26,248.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,762.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $241,181. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile



Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Further Reading

