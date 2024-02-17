KeyCorp Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $70.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.69.

IAC stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,093,000 after buying an additional 387,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

