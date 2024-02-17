Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,265 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

