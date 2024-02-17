Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 15.4 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $505.03 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $528.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 96,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

