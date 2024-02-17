KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KREF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 685,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,542. The company has a quick ratio of 361.75, a current ratio of 361.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.01.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -220.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 132.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

