Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after acquiring an additional 153,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 55.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,416,000 after purchasing an additional 482,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.