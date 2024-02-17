Korea Investment CORP Acquires 18,317 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $43,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $240.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

