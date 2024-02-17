Korea Investment CORP Acquires 185,815 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Brookfield worth $30,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $40.35 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.