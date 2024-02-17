Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $31,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

