Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,373 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PPL were worth $35,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

