Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 766,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,222 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $47,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,733,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after acquiring an additional 201,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $51.12 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

