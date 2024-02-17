Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,288 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Southern worth $42,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $136,393,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SO opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

