Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,464 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $46,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $219.35 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.66.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

