Korea Investment CORP Sells 299,779 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,779 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Baker Hughes worth $45,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.