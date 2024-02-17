Korea Investment CORP Sells 38,603 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,603 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Align Technology worth $32,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $308.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

