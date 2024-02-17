Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,173 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $46,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 356,987 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 432.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 260,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 211,716 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $239.22 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $9,358,300. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

