Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.61.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.64%.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.
