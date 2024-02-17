Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Down 10.6% in January

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kyndryl by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kyndryl by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Kyndryl by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kyndryl by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.7 %

KD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.58. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

