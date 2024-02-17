L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of LHX opened at $211.98 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $216.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

