La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

