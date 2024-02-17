Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY24 guidance to $14.30-$15.40 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.5 %

LH traded down $5.49 on Friday, hitting $216.64. 1,151,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.52. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

