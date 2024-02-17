Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:VUSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,025 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.