Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $456,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 252,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 827,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,020. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.