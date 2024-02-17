Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $580,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 53,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,117. The firm has a market cap of $501.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

