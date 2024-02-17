Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $15.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $765.00. 1,141,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $735.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock worth $7,382,181 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

