Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $501,000 in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PREF remained flat at $17.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 187,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

