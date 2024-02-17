Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,303 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 504.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $117.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,829. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $121.26.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

