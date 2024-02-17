Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,812,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 940,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $113.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $114.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.