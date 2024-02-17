Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 476,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.16. 6,876,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $150.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.