Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDRV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. 64,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $342.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

