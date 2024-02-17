Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,053 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,053 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.09. 33,290,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,029,208. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $269.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

