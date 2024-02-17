Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,633 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,689,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter worth $1,269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth $470,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.57.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.