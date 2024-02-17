Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,807 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $19,919,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $7,444,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 662,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,227,000 after purchasing an additional 253,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 301.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MPC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,062. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

