Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 868,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,211 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,543,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,067,000 after purchasing an additional 488,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $30,200,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.38. 3,167,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

