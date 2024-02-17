Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $154.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.