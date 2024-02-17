Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NKE traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,590,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,550. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.