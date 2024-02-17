Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 263,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 520,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

LRMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

