Lcnb Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Lcnb Corp cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VCLT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,884. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

