Lcnb Corp Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lcnb Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 686,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,542,000 after buying an additional 61,801 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,132,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.09. 1,282,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,959. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $342.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.35.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

