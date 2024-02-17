Lcnb Corp Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GWW traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $935.80. The stock had a trading volume of 176,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,994. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $978.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $866.41 and a 200 day moving average of $777.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.