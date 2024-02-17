Lcnb Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Lcnb Corp reduced its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $22.28. 368,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,504. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $25.57.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFBC

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.