Lcnb Corp Sells 348 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.81. 2,690,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,274. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $149.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

