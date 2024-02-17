Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Up 8.4% in January

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 13,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 480.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 219,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,367 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Liberty Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.