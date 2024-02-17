Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97), Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

