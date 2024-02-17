Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97), Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global
In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
