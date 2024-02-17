Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 165,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 202,489 shares.The stock last traded at $34.71 and had previously closed at $34.83.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73.
Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group
In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.