Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 165,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 202,489 shares.The stock last traded at $34.71 and had previously closed at $34.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73.

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

